Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.5% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,798,865. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE COF traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,483,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,207. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average is $102.71. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

