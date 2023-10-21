Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,621,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,324. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.60 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

