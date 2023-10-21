Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,111,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,466 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,877,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,806,000 after acquiring an additional 55,796 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.58. 1,425,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,985. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.40 and a 200 day moving average of $162.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.