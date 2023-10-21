Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSCO traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.27. 2,212,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $187.55 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.10 and a 200-day moving average of $220.61.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $257.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.23.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

