Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 62,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,798,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,540,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

