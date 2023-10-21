Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,823,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,555,976. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.24 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

