Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.6% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,560,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 423.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.4% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,638,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,391,539. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

