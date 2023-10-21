Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,941 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.6% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,517,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.64. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

