Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 0.9% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.74.

RTX Trading Down 1.8 %

RTX stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

