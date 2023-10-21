Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $7.38 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.2% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $853.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $854.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $799.67. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $429.17 and a 1 year high of $925.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

