Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $752,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,007,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,800.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 84,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 80,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,686,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,214,603. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,422 shares of company stock worth $24,424,662. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

