Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $805,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $452.81. The stock had a trading volume of 865,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,271. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $433.39 and a 200 day moving average of $408.19. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $465.90.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $33,145,697 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

