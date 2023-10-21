Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $849,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in CME Group by 99,192.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after buying an additional 548,857,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $610,482,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,391,000 after buying an additional 980,314 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after purchasing an additional 774,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $212.81. 1,277,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $221.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.93.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.18.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

