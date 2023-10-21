Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.03. 3,468,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,880. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

