Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.36. 1,570,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,950. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $125.28 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

