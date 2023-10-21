Baldwin Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.2% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.99. 4,930,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,163. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $134.81 and a one year high of $240.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.93 and a 200 day moving average of $197.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

