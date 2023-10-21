Baldwin Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.10. 9,887,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,955,311. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.38 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

