Baldwin Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 0.6% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,849 shares of company stock worth $1,487,915 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $14.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $540.96. 2,729,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,105. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $534.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.66. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $574.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $246.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.