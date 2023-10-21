Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,753 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $48,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,203,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,198. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.98. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.36%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

