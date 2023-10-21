Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $619,661,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,485,000 after buying an additional 1,829,966 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

NYSE CB traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $207.99. 1,371,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

