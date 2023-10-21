Baldwin Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,920 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.36. 1,464,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,333. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GFS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.