Baldwin Investment Management LLC Raises Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in American Tower by 49.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.4% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,500,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,067,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 29.5% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 242,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,051,000 after buying an additional 55,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,551 shares of company stock worth $3,007,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.09. 2,560,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,211. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.23. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

