Baldwin Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.32.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.48. 2,465,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,812. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.53. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

