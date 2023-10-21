Baldwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.47. 9,822,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,873,760. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,708.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares in the company, valued at $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

