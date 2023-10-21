Baldwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

LOW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.50. 2,776,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.