Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,779,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,399. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $188.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.21.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.