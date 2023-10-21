Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 1.1% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $600.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $648.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.79. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $354.97 and a 1-year high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Raymond James started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

