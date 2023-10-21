Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,244 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 18,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 253,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $136,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,365,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.2 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $552.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $577.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $556.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.