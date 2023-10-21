Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 365 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.6% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $5.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $464.36. 1,599,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,711. The business’s fifty day moving average is $514.88 and its 200 day moving average is $531.18. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.25 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.