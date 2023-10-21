Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after buying an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $373,796,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $230.39. 874,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.57.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,545 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,098. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

