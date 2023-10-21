Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 0.9% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

