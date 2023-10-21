Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 780 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,122. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GXO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

