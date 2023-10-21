Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 877 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Linde comprises 0.9% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde stock opened at $366.36 on Friday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $276.64 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

