Baldwin Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 13.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 223,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 12.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 941.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 42,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $201.55. 750,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,419. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.72 and a 200-day moving average of $205.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $148.51 and a 12-month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

