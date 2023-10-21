Baldwin Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 0.7% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,205,000. Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 29,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $167.09. 1,932,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,478. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.73. The stock has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.