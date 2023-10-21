Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. The company has a market cap of $803.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

