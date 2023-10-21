Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.66

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.66 and last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 1571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.5545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

