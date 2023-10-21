Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.37.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $209.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

