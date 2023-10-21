Bank of America Lowers Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $75.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.23.

NYSE CL opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

