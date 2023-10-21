Bank of America Raises BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $50.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.62.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $44.91.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 14.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

