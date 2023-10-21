Barnett & Company Inc. Acquires 3,210 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 104.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $228,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $2,547,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,712. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

