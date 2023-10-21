Barnett & Company Inc. Acquires 9,720 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,590 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 1.6% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.8 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,094,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,581. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.