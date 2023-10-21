Barnett & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WES has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 589,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,472. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.71. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.73 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

