Barnett & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,150 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. 50,037,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,748,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

