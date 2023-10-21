Barnett & Company Inc. Buys 2,800 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,284,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.06. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

