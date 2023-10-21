Barnett & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

TT stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,044. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $139.60 and a 12 month high of $211.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.47 and its 200-day moving average is $190.21.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.