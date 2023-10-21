Barnett & Company Inc. Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.21% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 473,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 223,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 44,105 shares during the last quarter.

GSEW stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.02. 13,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

