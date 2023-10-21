Barnett & Company Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,937.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Janine J. Mcardle acquired 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $71,891.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,952.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $200,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,937.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. 1,548,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,134. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 34.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

