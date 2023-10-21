Barnett & Company Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 1.4% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. 21,527,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,981,529. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

