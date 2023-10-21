Barnett & Company Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up 1.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after buying an additional 1,611,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,386,000 after buying an additional 1,452,811 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.19.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,673,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,758. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $122.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average of $100.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

